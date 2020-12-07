PlusFinancial Times
December 07, 2020 / 08:59 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Meet President Kovind Today Over Farmers' Agitation

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws has entered the 12th day. The government will hold the next round of talks with farmer leaders on December 9.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 12th day. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held three round of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on December 9. Farmers groups have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to occ
upy toll plazas to protest against the contentious laws. The nationwide strike is being backed by the Left parties. Leaders of farmer unions have so far rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers. They also said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. Farmers say that they fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • December 07, 2020 / 08:38 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers'' protest against the new agrarian laws, the party said here on Sunday. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the former Union agriculture minister will apprise Kovind of the situation in the country in the backdrop of the protest. Pawar will be accompanied by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and DMK MP T R Baalu. They will meet Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday, NCP sources said. The NCP on Sunday joined other opposition parties in extending support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' called on December 8 by farmer unions, which have been protesting on Delhi''s borders since November 26 demanding repeal of the Centre''s new agri-marketing laws.

    Read: Sharad Pawar To Meet President Ram Nath Kovind On December 9 Over Farmers' Protest

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) where farmers' protest, against the Centre's farm laws, entered 12th day. Other ministers of the Delhi government will also accompany the CM to inspect arrangements made by the government for farmers.

  • December 07, 2020 / 08:08 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The DMK-led opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended support to the December 8 'Bharat bandh' called for by farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws, saying their demand for the repealing of the three legislations was "totally justified." The MK Stalin-led grouping appealed to farmers' unions, traders' bodies, government employees' associations, labour unions and others in the state to extend "grand support" to the bandh and make it a success on Tuesday. Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also extended support to the bandh, with the party founder urging the Centre to heed to farmers' demands.

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:48 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Scotland Yard makes arrest from protest in London against farm laws in India

    Scotland Yard has reportedly made a number of arrests after it warned of enforcement action ahead of thousands of protesters from different parts of the UK gathering outside the Indian High Commission in central London, as a show of support for farmers demonstrating against agricultural reforms in India.

    Several police officers in face masks descended upon Aldwych to police the demonstration, having warned that strict regulations remain in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and therefore demonstrations of larger than 30 risk arrests and fines. 

    The Metropolitan Police said that 13 people in total were arrested for breach of COVID-19 regulations. Four of them were subsequently de-arrested after they provided their details to officers and were issued a fine. The other nine remain in custody.

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:30 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), a constituent of the ruling NDA at the Centre, has extended its support to the call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 by farmer groups protesting against three recent farm sector laws. RLP convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal made the announcement on Sunday. Congress leader Sachin Pilot also supported the Bharat Bandh call, saying that all should raise their voice for their rights. "Farmers struggling for their rights have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8. We all should raise our voice for the rights of farmers," Pilot said in a tweet. 

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the city have decided to join 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm  laws. However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to demand raised by the farmers.

    Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8. Representatives of various bus and taxi associations on Sunday visited the protesters at Singhu border to extend their support to them, Samrat said.

    Read: 'Bharat Bandh': Some Auto, Taxi Unions In Delhi To Join Farmer Protests On December 8

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE updates of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protests happening at the border points of New Delhi. The protest has entered the 12th day. The Centre held another round of talks with leaders of farmer unions on December 5, but it ended without any breakthrough. Both sides are scheduled to meet again on December 9.

