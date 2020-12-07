Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Meet President Kovind Today Over Farmers' Agitation

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers'' protest against the new agrarian laws, the party said here on Sunday. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the former Union agriculture minister will apprise Kovind of the situation in the country in the backdrop of the protest. Pawar will be accompanied by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and DMK MP T R Baalu. They will meet Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday, NCP sources said. The NCP on Sunday joined other opposition parties in extending support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' called on December 8 by farmer unions, which have been protesting on Delhi''s borders since November 26 demanding repeal of the Centre''s new agri-marketing laws.
