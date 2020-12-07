Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Meet President Kovind Today Over Farmers' Agitation

December 07, 2020 / 08:59 AM IST

upy toll plazas to protest against the contentious laws. The nationwide strike is being backed by the Left parties. Leaders of farmer unions have so far rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers. They also said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. Farmers say that they fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 12th day. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held three round of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on December 9. Farmers groups have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to occ