Farmers' Protest | I Stand With BJP And Farmers; Govt Always Thinks Of Their Betterment, Says Sunny Deol

Image: Wikimedia Commons/Bollywood Hungama

With the ongoing farmer's protests against the new farm laws and continuous support from people around the world, Bollywood actor and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on December 6 has said that he stands with the farmers and that his party will always think about their welfare.

He also said that the matter is between the farmer and the government many people are are taking benefits from it and creating problem.

Deol on his Twitter posted a picture of his statement.

He also mentioned that, "Deep Siddhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers."

As per the India TV, Deep Sidhu is an actor-turned-activist who was reportedly espousing the cause of Khalistan under the garb of standing up for the protesting farmers. A video of his conversation with a policeman in Haryana had also gone viral.

Reportedly, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on December 2 that Deol had tested positive for COVID-19.

For the past 11 days, farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders. The agitating farmers have held several rounds of talks with the Centre, but all the meets have so far remained inconclusive. The next round of talks between is scheduled on December 9.

Also Read: Farmer Protests: Here’S Why Punjab And Haryana Farmers Are On The Warpath

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, have said their call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 would be observed with full force.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers' organisations on December 8 against the new agri laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also said that all volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers.

The congress party and others too have backed the farmer for the Bharat Bandh.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, despite the central government has assuring that the MSP system will continue several times, but farmers are demanding a written assurance.

They worry that the law would lead to inadequate demand for their produce in local markets. These are the two key issues among several others which have driven the farmer agitation.