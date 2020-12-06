PlusFinancial Times
Farmers’ Protest | Congress, RJD, DMK Among Opposition Parties Supporting December 8 Bharat Bandh

The freshly minted People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu and Kashmir and many Left outfits, such as CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All India Forward Bloc have also announced their support for the upcoming nationwide strike.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 07:37 PM IST
Farmers sit on a tractor during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, December 5.

Several Opposition parties including the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Samajwadi Party have extended their support for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the agitating farmers on December 8.

Kisan Union Faction Gives Call For Bharat Bandh On December 8


They have issued a joint statement in support of the December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by thousands of farmers who want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre to withdraw the three newly introduced farm laws. It reads: “We extend our solidarity with the ongoing massive struggle by Indian farmers... and support their call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, demanding the withdrawal of retrograde agri-laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill.”

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have also announced that they will support the farmers’ call for nationwide bandh. West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also said it will extend "moral support" to the farmers.

A joint forum of trade unions have also backed the bandh, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS).

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Bandh #Farmers protest #India #Opposition parties
first published: Dec 6, 2020 07:37 pm

