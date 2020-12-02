PlusFinancial Times
Sunny Deol tests COVID-19 positive, says Himachal Pradesh health secretary

Sunny Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.
PTI
Dec 2, 2020 / 08:00 AM IST
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 2, 2020 08:00 am

