April 29, 2021 / 11:16 PM IST

Exit Poll Results 2021 Highlights: Close contest in Bengal, LDF return likely in Kerala, DMK holds edge in Tamil Nadu

Exit Poll Results 2021 Highlights: The exit poll results of the 2021 Assembly elections to the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union territory of Puducherry started coming around 7 pm on April 29 and most agencies have projected that incumbents will make a comeback in Bengal and Kerala, while in Tamil Nadu, the Opposition will wrest power.

Exit Poll Results 2021 Highlights: The Assembly elections 2021 concluded on April 29, with the eighth and final phase of elections in West Bengal ending at 6.30 pm on Thursday. The exit poll results of the Assembly elections to the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union territory of Puducherry started coming around 7 pm today. The Election Commission had prohibited the

publishing and broadcasting of exit poll results till 7.30 pm on April 29.

The eighth and final phase of elections was underway in Bengal, where stray incidents of violence were reported from several areas, but the overall polling process has been peaceful with 76.07 per turnout recorded till 5 pm, EC officials said.

Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is taking place in eight phases. Of these, seven phases have concluded.

The polling for the eighth and finals phase is today (April 29). Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 35 seats in this phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF, and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 29, 2021 / 11:13 PM IST

    Exit Poll Results 2021 Highlights | Close contest in Bengal, DMK return likely in Tamil Nadu, LDF holds edge in Kerala

    The exit polls predict a close TMC-BJP contest in West Bengal and the return of DMK in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala and Assam, the incumbent ruling coalitions - headed by the CPI(M) and the BJP, respectively - are predicted to retain power. The official results would be out on May 2, when the Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes.

    The liveblog session concludes here. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.

  • April 29, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST

    Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates | Poll of polls predicts second term for BJP in Assam

  • April 29, 2021 / 10:37 PM IST

    Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates | Poll of polls predicts LDF to retain power, break 40-year-old jinx in Kerala

  • April 29, 2021 / 10:13 PM IST

    Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates | Poll of polls suggests close contest in West Bengal

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:54 PM IST

    Assam Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates |

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST

    West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates |

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST

    West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates | India Today-Axis My India exit poll results have suggested that TMC's vote share will be 44 percent and BJP's 43 percent.

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST

    Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates | Don't want to debate exit polls, says Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST

    Puducherry exit poll results 2021 LIVE Updates | 

  • April 29, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu exit poll results 2021 LIVE Updates | The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that M K Stalin-led DMK+ to sweep Tamil Nadu by winning 165-190 seats, while AIADMK alliance will get around 40-65 seats, AMMK+ to get  1-3 seats and the others would get 1-6 seats.

  • April 29, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST

    West Bengal exit poll results 2021 LIVE Updates | The Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted that BJP may spring a surprise in West Bengal by winning 162-185 seats. Mamata Banerjee-led may end up with 104-121 seats and the Left Alliance may get 3-9 seats.

  • April 29, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST

    Puducherry exit poll results 2021 LIVE Updates | The ABP CVOTER exit poll has projected that NDA will get between 19-23 seats, UPA will get around 6-10 seats and the others would get 1-2 seats.

     

