New ESIC registration rules from July 1: These details are now mandatory

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has implemented new rules to streamline its subscriber base and better direct insurance benefits to customers. Among the measures, it will remove duplicate data and not process new registrations without employer details.

The ESIC currently has around 3.5 crore subscribers on record. The changes have been implemented from July 1 to improve efficiency in the disbursement of ESIC benefits and to bring transparency, as per a circular issued by the ESIC competent authority.

“The competent authority has ordered to make the mobile number and bank account details of an employee mandatory pre-requisite for registering as an IP,” it said.

Here are the requirements:

> Bank account details and mobile number while registering new Insured Persons

Mobile Number:

While registering a new Insured Person, the mobile number shall be a mandatory field. The number will need to be validated and would be allowed if it is not available in the ESIC records against any Insured Person then system.

If the entered mobile number is already tagged with some other Insured Person, then accordingly, a pop-up message shall appear on the screen intimating the Employer that the entered mobile number is already tagged.

In this case, the employer shall register the Insured Person with a correct and different mobile number. However, if the employer guarantees that the mobile number belongs to the IP, he may continue with seeding the same number. In this situation, the system shall seek validation through OTP verification sent to that mobile number.

Bank account details:

The employer needs to fill the IFSC Code of the bank of the employee having an account. System auto-populate some of the details like address, name of bank and branch. Now, the Employer shall feed the account number of the employee for basic checking by the system to avoid junk data.

The bank account of the Insured Person should be unique in ESIC database and must not be attached with another Person (i.e. no two persons shall have the same account number). Also, the Employer shall scan and upload the attested copy (with stamp & signature of the Employer) of the front page of cancelled cheque leaflet issued by Bank or the pages of passbook of the employee showing the Name of the Account Holder, Bank Name, Bank Branch & IFSC Code.

> Updation of account details and mobile number of existing Insured Persons:

Mobile Number Updation:

Above details can be updated by the Employer by logging into the employer portal through a dedicated link. Once the employer logins the employer portal, he can update the mobile number of his employees (Insured Persons) through "Update Mobile Number" link.

On clicking the link, the employer shall be redirected to "Update Mobile Number of the Insured Person" page where a list shall be displayed of Insured Persons whose mobile numbers are not available in ESIC database. The Employer can click on "Click here to update mobile number" link available against the IP number and update the valid mobile number.

If the entered mobile number is already tagged with some other Insured Person, then accordingly, a pop-up message shall appear on the screen intimating the Employer that the entered mobile number is already tagged.

In this case, the employer shall register the Insured Person with a correct and different mobile number. However, if the employer guarantees that the mobile number belongs to the IP, he may continue with seeding the same number. In this situation, the system shall seek validation through OTP verification sent to that mobile Number

Bank account details updation:

Bank account details of existing Insured Person can be updated by the employer by logging into the Employer portal, and accessing "Update particulars of Insured Person" link.

Also, the employer needs to upload an attested copy (with stamp & signature of the Employer) of the front page of cancelled cheque leaflet issued by Bank or the pages of passbook showing the Name of the Account Holder, Bank Name, Bank Branch and IFSC Code. No two Insured Person can have the same bank account number

> Bank account details mandatory for availing cash benefits and claim reimbursements:

From July 1, 2020, cash benefits and claims reimbursements will be settled only if the correct bank account details of the beneficiary are available in the system.

The bank account details seeding can also be done at Branch Office level. Here, the claim clerk shall create a request to seed bank account details of Insured Person and shall upload attested (with stamp and signature of ESIC Branch Manager) copy of the front page of cheque leaflet issued by Bank or the pages of passbook showing the Name of the Account Holder, Bank Name, Bank Branch and IFSC Code, if not already captured by the employer.

The request shall require to be approved by the Branch Manager; only then the details will be updated. Even for those payments which are pending till 1st July 2020 will be processed only after adding the account details in the system.

Also, even while creating or processing or approving the payment, a hyperlink shall always be available for ESIC staff (claim clerk) to access the document uploaded as proof of authentication of bank details of the beneficiary so that any discrepancy can be dealt with. A screen is also being provided in claim clerk and Branch Manager's login to search the Mobile Number & Bank Account Number tagged with an Insured Person through Insurance Number and vice-versa.

“All the manuals pertaining to above changes shall be made available soon on the ESIC websites (Employer portal & Staff portal) as well, for better understanding. This may be bought to the notice of all concerned including the employers, Insured Persons and staff of Branch Offices,” the circular read.

ESI has been enabled through the ESIC Act and provides workers earning up to Rs 21,000 per month with medical, cash, maternity, disability and dependent benefits.