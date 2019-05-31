EPFO Jobs Recruitment 2019: How to apply on EPFO employer portal epfindia.gov.in and EPFO requirements 2019

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has opened online registrations for 280 assistant posts in the government body on EPFO employer portal. The applications will be open from May 30 to June 25, as per EPFO notification 2019.

Once the registrations close, the call letters can be downloaded from July 20 to July 30. The monthly pay will be Rs 44,900 and the candidates will also be eligible for dearness allowance, HRA and transport allowance.

Of the 280 positions, 118 are unreserved, 28 are for economic weaker sections, 2 are for scheduled castes, 21 for scheduled tribes and 76 are for other backward castes.

The preliminary examination will be held on July 30 and 31. The dates for the main examination have not yet been announced.

Here is how you can apply for the EPFO 2019 recruitment process:

--Go the official website of EPFO India

--Click on the 'recruitment of assistants' tab or visit ibpsonline.ibps.in

--Create a new registration using by giving personal details

--Click on Save

--Pay the application fee

--Click on 'Final Submit'

You will get a call letter once the process is completed and the application verified.

Other important details to be noted before applying

--Candidates can apply online up to June 25, 2019

--No other mode of application will be accepted.

--Candidates will require a photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm) in size

--Signature should be done in black ink

--Candidate will need to submit left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)

--Candidates will also need to submit a hand-written declaration on a white paper with black ink. Check out this link to know the text for the letter and other important requirements.

Note: The letter must strictly be written by the candidates themselves and in English only.

--Candidates have to ensure that the personal email ID and mobile no. are valid and active until the completion of this Recruitment Process 2019.

EPFO may send intimation to download the call letters on the registered e-mail id. So it is imperative that candidates create an e-mail id before applying for EPFO Job Recruitment 2019.