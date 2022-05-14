Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats on June 10, result same day. Check schedule

Rajya Sabha (File image)

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10, the Election Commission of India announced on May 12.

The biggest share of seats for the Rajya Sabha comes from Uttar Pradesh where 11 seats will go for election. Out of 11 seats from Uttar Pradesh, ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to get seven seats and Samajwadi Party may claim the remaining four seats.

UP is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu -- six seats are up for election in each state.

Polls will also be held on five seats from Bihar, four each from Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Punjab, Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Telangana and one seat from Uttarakhand.

BJP MPs who are retiring but will return to the Upper House are Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected from Karnataka, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi from Jharkhand and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra.

The tenure of Congress' P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Jairam Ramesh, and Ambika Soni is also set to end.

Between April and August this year, 77 Members of Parliament would retire from the Upper House.

Out of 245 seats in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP is the biggest party with 101 MPs.

Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Schedule

Issuance of Notifications: May 24Last Date of Filing Nominations: May 31Scrutiny of Nominations: June 1Last Date for Withdrawal: June 3Date of Polls: June 10 ( 9am to 4pm)Counting of Votes: June 10 ( At 5 pm)





