    Effective reskilling, talent diversity, and digital tool automation can drive $1.4 trillion of revenue: Infosys study

    Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Head of Digital Experience & Microsoft Business, Infosys, said, "Organizations have realized that remote work is here to stay and that there is a pressing need to diversify and upskill their employees to boost business growth."

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST
    The report highlights how the workplace of the 21st century will see more hybrid working and digital engagement, enabling firms to build more diverse and creative teams. (Representative image)

    Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled a global research report titled 'Future of Work 2023'.

    According to the report, up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit could be generated through digital tools automation, diversifying talent pool, and improving skills development amongst employees. It highlights how the workplace of the 21st century will see more hybrid working and digital engagement, enabling firms to build more diverse and creative teams.

    The survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the research arm of Infosys, and surveyed 2,500 senior executives and managers involved in workplace and workforce planning for large companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The survey covered 12 industries across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The study focused on how shifting trends and pressures on workforce, workplace, and workstyles relate to revenue growth, profitability, and employee retention.

    The key findings from the survey are as follows: Shifting to a flexible, diverse, and digital work model is correlated with 7.7 percentage points higher profit growth and 6.7 percentage points higher revenue growth.