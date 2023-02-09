English
    Over 40% of companies plan to increase remote working hires: Report

    Managers and senior executives on a large scale have opted for flexible work rather than in a set schedule.

    Abhishek Sahu
    February 09, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
    Given that more executives expect flexible and remote work to grow, the pool of remaining roles will decline significantly over the coming years.

    More than 40 percent of companies plan to increase remote working hires in the next two years, compared to 37 percent who have done so since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to a report by information technology giant Infosys.

    Managers and senior executives have on a large scale opted for flexible work rather than in a set schedule, said the Future of Work 2023 report. Around 59 percent of the respondents, from mid-managers to the C-suite executives, work primarily in a flexible or remote space currently.

    When asked which work arrangements they expect will grow in the future, 73 percent listed flexible or remote workspaces.

    The survey of 2,500 senior executives and managers across 12 industries by Infosys Knowledge Institute involved workplace and workforce planning for large companies across the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Germany. The survey was conducted between July and August 2022.