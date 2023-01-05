EESL distributes 36.8 cr LED bulbs, 72 lakh tubelights in 8 years under UJALA programme

Representational image

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Thursday said it has distributed over 36.8 crore LED bulbs under the government's Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) initiative.

The company has also distributed 72 lakh LED tubelights under the programme since its launch in 2015, it said in a statement.

According to the company, more than 1.27 crore LED streetlights have been installed since 2015 under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP).

"All this has resulted in estimated energy savings of 48.42 billion kWh per year, along with peak demand avoidance of 9,789 MW, GHG (greenhouse gas) emission reduction of 39.30 million tonne CO2 per year and estimated annual monetary savings of Rs 19,333 crore in consumer electricity bills," EESL said.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor said: Today marks the 8th anniversary of UJALA and SLNP. Throughout this journey, EESL has succeeded in bringing energy efficient LED lighting into the spotlight. Additionally, it has focused on improving the uptake of renewable energy, enabling widespread adoption of electric mobility, and revolutionising the power sector with energy efficient technological advancements.

Both programmes have grown to become significant catalysts in bringing social, economic, and ecological transformation in the country. They have been instrumental in enabling universal access to affordable and energy efficient LED lighting in India, it said.