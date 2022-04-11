English
    ED examines Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald case

    The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, they said.

    PTI
    April 11, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

    The ED on Monday examined senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge here in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, officials said.

    His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said.



    first published: Apr 11, 2022 12:45 pm
