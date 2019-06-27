App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DU Cut-off List 2019: Colleges release first cutoff list; SRCC B.Com cutoff at 98.5%

The consolidated first cutoff list for undergraduate programme admission at Delhi University is likely to be released on July 28

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A few colleges under Delhi University (DU) have released the first cut-off for the admission process for the undergraduate programmes. The country's most popular college for pursuing a commerce degree (B.Com), Shri Ram College of Commerce has set 98.5 percent as the cutoff for B.Com (Hons.) while that for BA Economics (Hons.) has been set at 98.75 percent.

At St Stephen's College, the cutoff for BA English (Hons.) is at 98.25 percent for humanities students and 98.75 percent for science and commerce students. For BA Economics (Hons.), the cutoff has been fixed at 98.5 percent for humanities students while it is 98.75 percent for science and commerce students.

However, the complete first list of cutoffs of all the DU colleges is likely to be released on July 28.

Close

SRCC

Similarly, Kirori Mal College has released the first cutoff list. For BA English (Hons.), the cutoff is 97 percent while for BA Political Science (Hons.) it is 96 percent.

DU had a process of registration of candidates. Once candidates had registered with their mark sheets and other details, a unique identification number was generated.

Eligible students have to contact the individual institutes with the relevant marksheets over the next few days.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #HR #India

