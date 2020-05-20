Domestic flights to resume operations starting May 25: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on May 20 announced that domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in the country in a calibrated manner from May 25 onward.

Standard operating protocols (SOPs) for passenger movement is also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he added.

The government had suspended all domestic flights, except solely cargo-carrying flights, from March 25. It coincided with the national lockdown that was brought in to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension got extended along with each new phase of the lockdown. The fourth phase, which began on May 18, will last till May 31. Thus, it remains to be seen how the government plans to reopen the skies on the 25th, as the lockdown will still be on.

Interestingly, most of the airlines - barring Air India - had opened their counters for booking, from June 1.

The resumption of operations will bring relief to the airlines, who were squeezed for cash and had to resort to pay cuts to reduce expenditure. Many of them, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, had also sent a large chunk of their staff on leave without pay.

Advisory firm CAPA India had estimated that the sector could incur a loss of $3.6 billion and that 30 percent of the employees may find themselves without jobs. Industry executives add that much of the fleet - a total of about 650 aircraft that are parked across the country- may remain grounded despite the resumption of operations.

"Reopening domestic flights will give a big boost to our economy and kickstart the recovery of the travel industry which was the most affected during the lockdown,"said Aloke Bajpai , CEO & Co-founder , ixigo, an online travel agency.

Resumption

Restarting operations could be a slow process for airlines.

The Civil Aviation Minister has made it clear that it will be done in a 'calibrated manner.' In other words, airports in red zones may not open immediately. Some of the country's biggest and busiest airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, are in red zones.

Moreover, the airlines had parked their aircraft across the country and will need to reassess the utilisation according to the protocol that will be released by the government.

"Most of the airlines have planned to utilise only about 30 percent of their fleet to start with," said a senior executive from the industry. "While initially there will be pent up demand, especially from those who are stuck in cities, the medium term demand looks soft," the executive added.

There have been murmurs that the government may start with allowing airlines to fly between cities in green and orange zones.

Details are expected to come out on May 21, when the Minister will address the media.

(This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.)



