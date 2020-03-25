App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | IndiGo's cash likely to be wiped out in FY21Q1, Indian aviation to incur losses of up to $3.6B: CAPA India

Smaller carriers may exit, says a report by the advisory firm

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Indian aviation industry could be staring at a loss of up to $3.6 billion in the first quarter of FY21 due to the slump in demand and the suspension of flights because of coronavirus.

The estimates by advisory firm CAPA India adds that airlines alone could incur a loss of $1.75 billion. The rest of the losses will be incurred by airports, MROs, ground handlers and catering companies.

"The April-June quarter, traditionally one of the stronger quarters of the year for Indian airlines, is increasingly looking like it will be a washout," CAPA India said in the report released on March 25.

The two listed airlines - IndiGo and SpiceJet - could report combined losses of up to $1.50 billion across the fourth quarter of the present financial year, and the first quarter of FY21.

"IndiGo’s hitherto enviable free cash reserves may almost be wiped out. Smaller carriers may exit," it said.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #coronavirus

