Digi Yatra facility to be launched at six more airports in August

Digi Yatra services will be launched at six more airports this month, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on August 11. The mobile application-based facility will soon be available at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati airports.

The implementation and installation of Digi Yatra infrastructure at these airports will take place in a phased manner.

Since its launch by Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia on December 1, 2022, at three airports, namely New Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru, Digi Yatra has been implemented at four more airports -- Vijayawada, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata -- increasing the number of Digi Yatra airports to seven. Now, with the addition of the six new airports, the total number of Digi Yatra-enabled airports will stand at thirteen.

By August 10, 2023, Digi Yatra has been used by 34,60,454 passengers. During this period, the Digi Yatra mobile application user base stood at 1.29 million.

What is Digi Yatra?

It is a mobile application-based facility that helps achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology. It helps travellers pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing using facial features to validate their identity and travel details.

In the Digi Yatra process, there is no central storage of passengers' personally identifiable information (PII) data. The passenger data is encrypted and stored in the wallet of their smartphone. It is shared only between the passenger and the airport of travel origin, where the passenger's Digi Yatra ID needs to be validated. The data is purged from the airport's system within 24 hours of departure of the flight. Also, the data is shared by passengers directly, only when they travel and only to the origin airport.