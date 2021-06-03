DGCI to Delhi HC: Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of ‘unauthorised stocking’ of Fabiflu

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation was found to be 'unauthorisedly' stocking and giving the drug to COVID-19 patients.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has informed the Delhi High Court that it has found the Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of unauthorised stocking of Fabiflu drug, PTI reported.

The Foundation was found to be 'unauthorisedly' stocking and giving the drug to COVID-19 patients, it said.

The court was further informed that the DGCI will take action against the Foundation “without delay”. Adding that dealers and other cases have also been brought to its notice.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The former Indian cricketer is now also a politician from Delhi. He has been a member of the Lok Sabha since 2019.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As per information on its website, the Foundation extended support for COVID-19 relief for the poor and needy through the distribution of ration relief kits, cooked meals, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, N-95 masks, nourishment supplements, and bedding kits.

Meanwhile, MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty of stocking medicines without authorisation, The Economic Times reported.

Gambhir and Kumar were found to have committed an offence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, it said.