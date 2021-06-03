DGCI to Delhi HC: Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of ‘unauthorised stocking’ of Fabiflu
June 03, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
The Gautam Gambhir Foundation was found to be 'unauthorisedly' stocking and giving the drug to COVID-19 patients.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has informed the Delhi High Court that it has found the Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of unauthorised stocking of Fabiflu drug, PTI reported.
The court was further informed that the DGCI will take action against the Foundation “without delay”. Adding that dealers and other cases have also been brought to its notice.
The former Indian cricketer is now also a politician from Delhi. He has been a member of the Lok Sabha since 2019.
As per information on its website, the Foundation extended support for COVID-19 relief for the poor and needy through the distribution of ration relief kits, cooked meals, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, N-95 masks, nourishment supplements, and bedding kits.
Meanwhile, MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty of stocking medicines without authorisation, The Economic Times reported.
Gambhir and Kumar were found to have committed an offence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, it said.For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here