Delhi govt's push for pollution certificate for vehicles ahead of winter

Mandating the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for vehicles because of rising pollution levels in winter, the Delhi Transport Department has requested motorists to show the document to its teams deployed at fuel stations in the city.

The department has launched a massive enforcement drive against vehicles that do not have a valid PUC Certificate, said a notice issued by the Pollution Control Division of the department.

''All the registered vehicle owners are requested to show their validly issued PUC Certificates while refueling at fuel stations,'' it said.

Transport department officials said nearly 50 teams will be deployed randomly at fuel stations across the city. The teams will mainly check PUC Certificates of vehicles and ask motorists to get one if they do not have it already.

''The focus will be on encouraging vehicle owners not having a PUCC to get it rather than penalizing them. ''However, those declining to do so or trying to speed away may be challenged,'' said a senior transport officer.

Vehicle owners who fail to get a valid PUCC are liable to be challenged under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, leading to imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000, or both. They could also lose their driving license for three months, said the notice.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month announced a 10-point winter action plan that included strict enforcement of PUCC with the formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for pollutants like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and others after which they are given the PUC certificates.

There are around 1,000 pollution checking centers authorized by the Transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city for easy access by motorists.

These centers conduct pollution checks and issue PUC Certificates to vehicles complying with prescribed pollution norms.

PUC certification has been made real-time and integrated with the vehicle registration database.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheelers, while the fee for diesel vehicles is Rs 100 for such checks. According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNG/LPG) is required to carry a valid PUC Certificate after the expiry of a period of one year from the date of its first registration.

However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles, it is three months.