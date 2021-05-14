Delhi govt to bear cost of education of children orphaned by COVID-19: Key highlights from Arvind Kejriwal's address
Arvind Kejriwal said that fresh COVID-19 cases have come down to around 8,500 and the positivity rate has dipped to around 12 percent.
May 14, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST
The national capital reported 8,500 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 14 said that the Delhi government will extend financial help to families which have lost their earning members to the COVID-19.
Delhi government will also bear the cost of education and the upbringing of children orphaned by the pandemic, Kejriwal said.
Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
Check out key highlights of his address:
> Kejriwal said that the number of fresh COVID-19 cases has come down to around 8,500 and the positivity rate has dipped to around 12 percent. "But the fight against the coronavirus has not ended and there is no room for leniency," the chief minister said.
> On providing financial aid to the bereaved families, he said, "I know many children who have lost both their parents. I want to tell them that I am still there. Do not consider yourself an orphan. The government will take care of their studies and upbringing."
> "I know elderly citizens who have lost their children. They depended on their earnings. I want to tell them that their son (Kejriwal) is alive. The government will help all such families who have lost their earning members," the chief minister added.
> He said that around 3,000 beds for coronavirus patients have become available in the last 10 days. However, ICU beds remain almost full, Kejriwal said.
> "Around 1,200 more ICU beds are being prepared. More oxygen beds are being added and oxygen cylinders being procured," he said.
> "We have to take the number of cases to zero. We cannot be at ease... have to strictly follow the lockdown," the chief minister said.
The national capital reported 8,500 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the first time in over a month when daily cases came below 10,000 as the positivity rate came down to 12 percent, on Friday.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak