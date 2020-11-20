PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP leaders, workers to visit public places, distribute free masks

The AAP national convener also urged other political parties to ask their volunteers to do the same.

PTI
File image: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urgedAAP leaders and workers to distribute masks free of cost to those not wearing it and described this as the best form of patriotism and service to humanity.

"Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers. Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa. I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this. Lets join hands to stop spread of corona," he said in a tweet.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 07:36 pm

