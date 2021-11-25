MARKET NEWS

English
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', minimum temp 9.7 degrees Celsius

The city’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 361 on Wednesday. Neighbouring Faridabad (394), Ghaziabad (362), Gurugram (322) and Noida (330) also recorded their air quality in the ’very poor’ category.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 390 at 9 am on Thursday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity recorded by the weather department at 8.30 am was 95 per cent. The weather man has predicted "mainly clear sky" for Delhi on Thursday.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi air quality #India #Weather
first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:44 am

