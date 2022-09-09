Cyrus Mistry post mortem report reveals polytrauma as cause of death, RTO finds highway design faulty

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

The final post-mortem report of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole revealed that polytrauma - major injuries to vital organs were the cause of the death of both men.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) team has submitted its report to the Maharashtra Police regarding the accident. The RTO report has found the design of the highway faulty, adding that there were no cautionary sign boards on the road, no blinkers, no sign to indicate lane merging.

Also, luxury carmaker Mercedez-Benz India is sending the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car to Germany for analysis. The company's report is expected in the next few days and will help shed light on issues like mechanical faults and driver's errors.

The first report mentioned that the speed of the vehicle was 100 kilometre per hour. The second report will establish if there was anything wrong with the car — whether the steering got jammed or the brakes did not work properly.

While 100km/hour is over the limit for the highway, the police will decide basis the rest of the reports whether it is a case of negligence and overspeeding, or not.

Mistry was returning from Gujarat's Udwada to Mumbai with three family friends — brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius’s wife Anahita Pandole.

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir, who were in the back seat.The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), a family friend of Mistry, police have said. She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.