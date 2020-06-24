App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai records lowest number in 40 days, Delhi witnesses biggest single-day jump

The pictures of the national capital and the financial capital have completely changed in around one month.

Amid the fast-spreading coronavirus infection in India, Mumbai has shown a sign of improvement registering the lowest COVID-19 tally in the last 40 days. Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded the biggest single-day jump in the cases.

On June 23, Mumbai recorded 824 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the last 40 days. The total tally in the city now stands at 68,410 while the death toll reached 3,844.

On the same day, Delhi registered the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections that took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 66,602. The death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301 in the national capital.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Taking the data of May 20, Delhi recorded 534 fresh cases of the infection that increased the tally over the 11,000-mark.

However, in June, Delhi witnessed a sudden spike in cases, taking COVID-19 figure past 66,000-mark now. The national capital reported 3,000 or more fresh cases in three days from June 19-21. On June 22, 2,909 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city.

On the same day, Mumbai recorded 1,372 new cases and 41 deaths that put the total number of cases in the city at 23,935, including 841 deaths, making it the worst coronavirus-hit city in the country.

At present, India’s COVID-19 tally stands at 4,56,183 while 14,476 people have died so far from the coronavirus infection. With this figure, India has become the world’s fourth-worst coronavirus hit nation following the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.


First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:12 am

