COVID-19 | Maharashtra reports 47,288 fresh coronavirus cases; Delhi logs 3,548 cases

People wearing protective face masks wait in queues to buy train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra (File image: Reuters)
India's national and financial capital reported a record surge in COVID-19 cases on April 5. A total of 47,288 new COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, as per the update issued by the state health department on April 5.
The national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on April 5, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.
In Maharashtra, 26,252 patients were discharged in a 24-hour span. Cumulatively, 25,49,075 persons infected with COVID-19 have recovered in the state so far, accounting for 83.36 percent of the total cases - 30,57,885 - registered till date.
"Currently 24,16,981 people are in home quarantine and 20,115 people are in institutional quarantine," the health department said. Those in home isolation include people who came in contact with persons who recently tested positive.
The tally of active infections in Maharashtra surged to 4,51,375 - accounting for over 60 percent of the country's total active caseload.
District-wise, the worst affected is Pune, with 81,378 active infections, followed by Mumbai with over 73,000 and Thane with more than 57,000 active cases.
The case count in Maharashtra, which dipped below 3,000 a day in January, has been surging since late February. On April 4, the state recorded 57,074 new cases - the highest-ever in a 24-hour period since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year.
On the same day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the imposition of weekend lockdowns throughout the month of April to curb the rate of transmission. A strict night curfew stretching from 8 pm to 7 am would also be imposed from Monday to Friday.
From Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, a total lockdown would remain imposed in the state. Private transport for the non-essential purpose would remain strictly prohibited.
All forms of cultural, social and political gatherings have been banned till at least April-end. Malls, theatres, spas, schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed. The restrictions are aimed at breaking the chain of infections, Thackeray said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said as the city is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and as such testing capacity has been ramped up and micro-containment zones being set up in areas where two or more cases are getting reported.
The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 6,79,962. Over 6.54 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. Delhi had reported 4,033 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday.