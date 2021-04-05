Coronavirus update: Mumbai records close to 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

File image: Commuters walk on a railway platform after disembarking from a local train amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India on February 9, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Close to 10,000 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Mumbai over the past 24 hours, as per statistics shared by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on April 5.

A total of 9,857 persons were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The corresponding period also witnessed the death of 21 COVID-19 patients.

The civic body also recorded the discharge of 3,357 patients who recovered from the contagious disease. The overall recovery rate has dipped to 81 percent, due to the unprecedented surge in cases over the past month.

The city currently has 74,522 active COVID-19 patients. The doubling rate of infection has reduced to 40 days, and a disease growth rate of 1.70 percent was recorded between March 29 and April 4, the MCGM said in its update.

To this date, Mumbai has recorded a total of 4,62,302 coronavirus cases. Out of the cumulative tally, 3,74,985 patients have recovered so far. The total number of fatalities in the city has surged to 11,797.

The daily count in infections has been surging since the late-February. On April 4, Mumbai reported 11,163 cases - which was the highest since the onset of pandemic last year.

Maharashtra also reported its highest-ever count of 57,074 new cases on April 4. Across India, over 1 lakh cases - a record-high - was reported in a single day, as per the update issued by the Union health ministry on April 5.