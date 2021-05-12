COVID-19 lockdown | How to get e-pass in Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka: Step by step guide

To get e-pass in Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka; Here are step by step guide.

States like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi and others have announced complete lockdown. A certain section of people, primarily frontline workers and those related to essential services, have been exempted in most of the cases.

As states have announced curbs and restrictions related to movement of people, an e-pass has been made mandatory in most of the states. Aadhaar card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle licence, employment ID and medical prescriptions are needed to apply for e-pass in these states.

e-pass in Tamil Nadu: How to apply

-Go to https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass.

-Register here with your phone number and then fill the form that follows.

-On a new window, apply for e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles) and air for both individuals and groups, business round trip, guest workers from other states and commercial establishments, industries, businesses, traders and financial companies.

-Select the type of e-pass you need and provide all necessary details like name, address (home and destination), range of travel, etc.

-Upload required documents for the travel, like medical records in case of a medical emergency or wedding invitation if the journey is for a wedding.

-Submit both documents and ID proof for verification.

-Once the verification is done, the e-pass will be processed.

e-pass in Karnataka: How to apply

-Go to the Seva Sindhu Official web portal sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

-Click on apply E pass link.

- It will open up a new tab.

-Fill all information in the form as asked and submit supporting documents and state purpose for which you need an e-pass.

-Submit the form and you are good to go.

e-pass in Kerala: How to apply

- GO to e-pass website – https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

-Fill in name, date of birth, address, vehicle number, vehicle type, co-passenger name (only one co-passenger is allowed), travel starting point, destination, travel date, time, purpose, return date, time, mobile number, identity card type, identity card number and residing police district as required.

-Once your application is approved, you will get the pass on your mobile phone.

e-pass in Delhi: How to apply

-Login to epass.jantasamvad.org.

-Select 'e-pass for travel during curfew' and click on Submit.

-Enter your details such as phone number, name, and address.

-Select the type of service you do and then select the dates and the time during which you need to step out for that service.

-Now upload your government-issued ID/ Aadhaar card soft copy.

- You will also have to upload a letter from your employer or the owner of your firm or outlet.

-Click on the checkbox asking for your acknowledgment.

-Now, hit the Submit button. You'll receive your e-pass number once the details are submitted.

e-pass in Uttar Pradesh: How to apply

-Go to rahat.up.nic.in

-Click on the 'e-pass' option after which you will be redirected to the e-pass management system page.

-Click on the 'apply for e-pass' option.

-Enter your mobile number and OTP that you get on your phone. You can register through the OTP

-Enter your name, address, telephone number and other details asked on the website on the registration form that shows up on your screen.

-Now, submit a photo identity card like Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID card or PAN card.

-Once you submit all the details, you will be informed via an SMS with the link so that you can download your e-pass.