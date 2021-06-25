COVID-19 | Delhi to launch portal to give Rs 50,000 financial assistance for families of COVID-19 victims - All you need to know

Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana allows families who lost members due to the COVID-19 pandemic to seek ex-gratia of Rs 50,00), CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced on May 18. (Image: ANI)

Delhi government will launch a portal where families of COVID-19 victims can apply for financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana (Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme).

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said security checks are currently being conducted on the portal and it will be ready to launch by next Tuesday (June 29).

Here is all you need to know:

The portal is likely to be launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by June 29 (next week).

The state’s Social Welfare Department notified the scheme last week.

Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana allows families who lost members due to the COVID-19 pandemic to seek ex-gratia of Rs 50,000.

It also provides an additional Rs 2,500 as pension per month if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

Children who lost their one or both parents to COVID-19 will also be provided Rs 2,500 per month till they are 25.

These children will also be entitled to free education from the Delhi government.

Officials will visit residences of those unable to apply through the portal.

The financial assistance scheme was announced by CM Kejriwal on May 18.

(With inputs from PTI)