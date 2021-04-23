COVID-19: BMC frames procedure to prevent oxygen-related emergencies

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here on Friday announced that it has fixed a procedure to prevent any emergencies due to oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC has asked all hospitals in the city and various departments of the civic administration to strictly follow the protocol, an official release stated.

As per the procedure, chief engineers of the mechanical and electric departments will prepare a data sheet containing ward-wise details of all private COVID-19 hospitals, their oxygen suppliers and types of cylinders they have.

The release further stated that the information will be made available to the BMC's ward controls and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Hospitals will have to register their demand for oxygen at least 24 hours before or as per their agreement, whichever is the earliest, it was stated.

"Hospitals will have to inform ward control rooms if the oxygen supply is not made available within 16 hours," the release stated.

The procedure also contains detailed information about what needs to be done if suppliers failed to deliver oxygen well within the stipulated time, it was stated.

The administration has also asked all ward offices, the public health department and hospitals to strictly follow this procedure.

The move has come after the civic body encountered two oxygen-related emergencies in a week's time, when it had to arrange for cylinders for a private hospital in Ghatkopar and shift 168 COVID-19 patients from six civic hospitals due to supply issues.