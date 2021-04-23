COVID-19 Second Wave: IAF airlifts oxygen tankers to speed up supply

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill often need supplemental oxygen to increase supply in the blood and lungs. (Image: Government of India)

Facing a shortage amid a record-breaking surge in coronavirus infections, the government has pressed in Indian Air Force aircraft to airlift oxygen tankers from their place of use to filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of medical oxygen.

Two IAF C-17 aircraft airlifted two empty cryogenic oxygen containers and one IL-76 aircraft airlifted one empty container to Panagarh in West Bengal on April 21, news agency ANI reported.

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill often need oxygen to increase supply in the blood and lungs. There have been several reports of the shortage of medical oxygen in different parts of the country as the second wave of infections overwhelms the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

The IAF transport fleet also airlifted medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

#IndiaFightsCorona

“The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Air lift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for COVID Hospitals and facilities across the country,” the IAF tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked defence public sector undertakings, DRDO and the Ordnance Factory Board to work on a war- footing to provide oxygen cylinders and extra beds to various state governments at the earliest besides extending all required help.

At a virtual meeting with the defence brass on April 20, Singh also announced granting emergency financial powers to the three services and other defence agencies to make necessary procurement to enhance medical infrastructure in view of the pandemic, officials said.

They said the three forces and other agencies have been asked to identify their requirement to deal with the situation and told that approvals will be given for the procurement.

(With inputs from PTI)