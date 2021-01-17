MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Courts must be open to public scrutiny, criticism: Harish Salve

Salve was addressing the 16th Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture on Criticism of judiciary, contempt jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media.

PTI
January 17, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve has said courts must be open to public scrutiny and criticism as "institutions of governance".

Addressing a lecture organised in Ahmedabad through video-conference on Saturday, Salve said criticism of judges, judicial overreach and the manner of functioning is not scandalising courts, and the language in which such criticism is addressed should be treated with a grin.

"We today have accepted that judges, or rather courts, and especially constitutional courts, have become institutions of governance. As an institution of governance it must be open to public scrutiny and public criticism," he said.

"We have always accepted that the decisions of courts can be criticised, including in language which may be impolite. So the decisions can be criticised. Can we criticise the decision-making process? Why not?" Salve said.

He was addressing the 16th Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture on Criticism of judiciary, contempt jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media.

Close

Related stories

"Governance has to be under the sharp blaze of sunlight...in fact, I think a time may come when the Supreme Court may seriously consider a very large number of provisions of the Official Secrets Act, how far do they square with democracy," he said.

Most of them have fallen into disuse, said Salve, who was last year appointed the Queens Counsel for the courts of England and Wales.

To say an institution has lost its independence, to say that an institution is acting at the behest of someone, to allege corruption--that, if it is established to be untrue, is clearly undermining public faith, Salve added.

"This residue of power to deal with those who are capable of influencing public opinion...you may be in public life, influencer.

"Those are cases where courts must retain with itself this slender jurisdiction of addressing any rupture in public faith which may be caused," he said.

Salve further said "if we do need the principles of contempt, where do we draw the lines?"

The lines must be drawn in a way that the overall system of governance--the institutions and the criticism of the institutions--helps everybody march forward in this march of democracy.

"There is one area where I think judges need to be protected. And that area is casting aspersions on an institution in consistent with its character as an independent institution," the former solicitor general of India said.

He said courts need not pay heed to tweets by those who have nothing better to do but to sit with a mobile phone in their hands and pass judgments, specially on things which they do not understand.

At the same time, criticism by a politician or those who can influence public opinion raises a different issue, he said.

These are the cases "where the courts must retain with itself this slender jurisdiction of addressing any rupture in public faith which may be caused," he said.

He also said the Bar must act against judges and courts being criticised, and must deal with ill-informed criticism as a part of the system.
PTI
TAGS: #Harish Salve #India #Legal
first published: Jan 17, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.