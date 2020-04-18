Coronavirus state-wise tally April 18: Maharashtra tops death tally with 201 fatalities, MP follows at 69

As many as 480 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India as per data released on April 18 by the Union Health Ministry. The number of COVID-19 positive cases, including foreign nationals, currently stands at 14,378.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,906, as many as 1,991 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the data said.

Twenty-eight deaths have been reported since April 17 evening -- 12 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Gujarat, one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

Of the total 480 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 201 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 69, Delhi at 42, Gujarat at 41 and Telangana at 18.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each. Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each. Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 deaths fatalities.

Five persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry's data updated on April 18.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 572 36 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 5 1 5 Bihar 83 37 2 6 Chandigarh 21 9 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 8 Delhi 1,707 72 42 9 Goa 7 6 0 10 Gujarat 1,099 86 41 11 Haryana 225 43 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 36 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 328 42 5 14 Jharkhand 33 0 2 15 Karnataka 359 89 13 16 Kerala 396 255 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1,310 69 69 19 Maharashtra 3,323 331 201 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 9 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 19 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 202 27 13 27 Rajasthan 1,229 183 11 28 Tamil Nadu 1,323 283 15 29 Telangana 766 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 40 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 849 82 14 32 West Bengal 287 55 10 Total number of confirmed cases in India 14,378* 1,992 480 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past two million and deaths have reached 154,271.