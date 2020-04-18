Coronavirus state-wise tally April 18: Maharashtra tops death tally with 201 fatalities, MP follows at 69

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 3,323, followed by Delhi at 1,707, Tamil Nadu at 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh at 1,310.
As many as 480 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India as per data released on April 18 by the Union Health Ministry. The number of COVID-19 positive cases, including foreign nationals, currently stands at 14,378.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,906, as many as 1,991 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the data said.
Twenty-eight deaths have been reported since April 17 evening -- 12 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Gujarat, one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.
Of the total 480 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 201 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 69, Delhi at 42, Gujarat at 41 and Telangana at 18.
Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each. Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each. Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 deaths fatalities.
Five persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each.
Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry's data updated on April 18.Below is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases/deaths:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|12
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|572
|36
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|5
|1
|5
|Bihar
|83
|37
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|9
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|24
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1,707
|72
|42
|9
|Goa
|7
|6
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1,099
|86
|41
|11
|Haryana
|225
|43
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|36
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|328
|42
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|33
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|359
|89
|13
|16
|Kerala
|396
|255
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,310
|69
|69
|19
|Maharashtra
|3,323
|331
|201
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|9
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|19
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|26
|Punjab
|202
|27
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1,229
|183
|11
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1,323
|283
|15
|29
|Telangana
|766
|186
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|40
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|849
|82
|14
|32
|West Bengal
|287
|55
|10
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|14,378*
|1,992
|480
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past two million and deaths have reached 154,271.Follow our full coverage here.
