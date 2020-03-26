Coronavirus pandemic | These state governments have started home delivering groceries

In a welcome move among reports of panic buying across India, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana have begun home delivering essential food supplies.

Starting March 25, the administration of these states have also earmarked spots to sell grocery, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables as long as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

This is aimed at avoiding panic among consumers for essential food items, said officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government has roped in 12,000 vendors to home deliver these essential commodities, reported The Economic Times. Devesh Chaturvedi, Principal Secretary of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh, has informed that they will keep increasing the number of vendors as and when the district authorities increase their coverage.

In Delhi and the National Capital Region, where Mother Dairy has 310 stores, the supply of fruits and vegetables has been doubled to 330 tonnes, to ensure they can keep up with the surge in demand for essentials amid the nationwide lockdown.

Imran Hussain, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, has informed that ration cardholders will be given free ration along with 50 percent extra quantity; homeless persons at night shelters will also be given free food.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the ration will be home delivered to 1.60 lakh families starting March 28. Shahid Choudhary, the district magistrate of Srinagar has informed that a total of 2.61 lakh families residing in Srinagar will benefit from this.

Similarly, in Ahmedabad, the district administration has tied up with Amul to home deliver milk cartons.

The administration in Chandigarh and Haryana have also begun home delivering vegetables, milk, grocery, etc.

Commenting on this, Chandigarh’s Senior Deputy Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said: “Vegetable and grocery vendors have been issued curfew passes and consumers have been sent messages sharing the contact of vendors and delivery time in their area. It makes no sense if the consumer steps out of the home, so home deliveries is the only solution.”