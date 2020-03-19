Coronavirus pandemic | Railways cancels 84 more trains; 155 trains cancelled till March 31

The national transporter had cancelled around 99 trains on Wednesday night.
Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 more trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31 in view of coronavirus and low occupancy, officials said. With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 155.
"All passengers having tickets in these trains are being informed about it individually," the official said.
First Published on Mar 19, 2020 10:07 am