Coronavirus pandemic | India's lockdown is world's biggest in terms of population size, here's a look at some other countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced an extension of the national lockdown period by another 19 days, until May 3.

In an address to the nation, the prime minister said a common consensus has emerged between the central government and the states that it is imperative to extend the lockdown.

However, it isn't just India that is under a lockdown. Perhaps for the first time in over a century, more than a third of the human population is under some form of restriction.

Countries in Europe, including Italy, Spain and Britain to the United States, Japan and Singapore, among other nations across the globe, have imposed lockdowns, curfews or shut schools and offices — and not just for days, some of them having been shut for at least a month since the coronavirus outbreak.

Although not all of them have been calling it that, here are some of the countries that are under what can be called a national lockdown:

Note that these countries are not ranked according to the number of cases or deaths that they have reported, but by the number of people that they have put in lockdown, according to a Statista chart.

India

The largest lockdown anywhere in the world with over 1.3 billion people staying at home and, hopefully, staying safe, concerns have been raised about what it will do to the country's economy and livelihood.

PM Modi did not address that particular aspect of the lockdown during today's address, but he did mention, during his interaction earlier with chief ministers, that the government will also focus on the livelihood part. During his address today, he said the lockdown could be relaxed in some places after April 20.

China

China, where the virus first emerged, was naturally the first country to go under a lockdown due to it. First, the district of Wuhan was sealed off on January 23, after which, once it was clear that the virus has begun to spread, it quarantined over 20 other provinces.

Then, China's lockdown was the largest in human history as it began to shut down cities and impose strict restrictions on movement; according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it has helped the country in containing the spread of infection. Recently, it also eased restrictions in Wuhan, where it all started.

United States

Criticism has been levied against the Donald Trump administration for its slow response to the threat of the virus for the longest time. Now that the most number of cases anywhere in the world are coming out of the country, it has put over 297 million of its people under a lockdown.

While the shutdown in the US is partial, some of the states have declared complete lockdown— particularly those that have been affected more by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Trump is considering easing of lockdown and restrictions.

Bangladesh

India's friendly neighbor to the east, Bangladesh, extended its lockdown by 11 days on April 12. The country has also called in its military to enforce social distancing measures as the number of cases in the country rose to 482 and 30 deaths.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Public Administration said that nobody would be allowed out of their homes from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., adding that legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the orders.

Russia

Russia has put over 142 million people under strict movement restrictions, and reports have suggested that it might also bring in the military to help tackle the outbreak as cases in the country surged to over 18,000— a number of them coming out of Moscow.

"We see that the situation is changing almost daily and, unfortunately, it is not changing for the better," BBC reported Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying in a video message to top officials.

"The number of sick people is increasing, including more and more cases specifically of the severe form of the disease. The next few weeks will be decisive in many respects," Putin added.

There are other countries, too, such as France, United Kingdom and Italy— some of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic— that have imposed severe lockdowns. All of these countries, except China, according to the chart, are places where the pandemic is currently 'ongoing'; China, the chart suggests, had imposed restrictions at the 'height of the outbreak' but has started to ease them.