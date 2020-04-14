App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi extends lockdown until May 3: Here are 7 key takeaways from his address

The government will issue an elaborate document detailing the conditions of the extended lockdown on April 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on April 14 announced an extension of the 21-day lockdown that was enforced on March 25 until May 3 as India fights COVID-19 with all her might.

PM said the next week will see even stricter norms and there may be relaxations after April 20.

Here are 7 key takeaways from his address:

1. PM Modi extended the lockdown until May 3.

2. The government to issue an elaborate document detailing the conditions of the extended lockdown on April 15.

3. The next week will see an even stricter examination of bandobast in every village, district, town, and cities.

4. Hotspots to be identified and see even stricter conditions to contain the spread.

Follow our Coronavirus LIVE blog to stay updated with the latest news

5. Conditional relaxations will be given after April 20 in an effort to provide relief to the underprivileged, daily earners and daily wagers.

6. Areas will see relaxations after April 20 if it is identified that these areas are performing better in controlling the spread. Relaxations will be taken away if preparations and conditions worsen.

7. PM Modi asked for cooperation from the citizens of India on 7 issues:

a. Take good care of all Senior Citizens at home especially those who have pre-existing diseases.

b. Lockdown & social distancing must be followed at all costs. Home-made masks and face covers should be used mandatorily.

c. Improve your immunity by following Ayush ministry's advisories. Keep having warm water, Kadhaa etc regularly.

d. Download the Aarogya Setu app to stay stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Motivate others to do so too.

e. Help the underprivileged families around yourself as much as you can. Help them with their food neccesities.

f. Have sympathy with employees in your company and don't fire anyone.

g. Respect the Corona Fighters, i.e. the police, doctors, medical professionals and municipal authority workers who are taking care of you.

Follow all our coverage here

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 10:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Narendra Modi #video

