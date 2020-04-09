App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here is the list of medical stores that will remain open in Noida hotspots

Uttar Pradesh government on April 8 announced sealing of 15 districts declared as hotspots in a bid to prevent community spread in the region.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Reuters
File image: Reuters

Authorities in Noida on April 9 released a list of medical stores which will remain open for home delivery in hotspots across the district.

Following is the list of medical stores:

Close

Uttar Pradesh government on April 8 announced sealing of 15 districts declared as hotspots in a bid to prevent community spread in the region.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 10:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.