Coronavirus pandemic | Here is the list of medical stores that will remain open in Noida hotspots

Uttar Pradesh government on April 8 announced sealing of 15 districts declared as hotspots in a bid to prevent community spread in the region.
Authorities in Noida on April 9 released a list of medical stores which will remain open for home delivery in hotspots across the district.
Following is the list of medical stores:
Uttar Pradesh government on April 8 announced sealing of 15 districts declared as hotspots in a bid to prevent community spread in the region.Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 9, 2020 10:03 pm