July 09, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US COVID-19 cases rising, mostly among unvaccinated, says officials

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 36.48 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.


Coronavirus News Live Updates: India recorded a single-day rise of 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 3,07,09,557, while the count of active cases increased slightly to 4,60,704 after being on a consistent downward trend for nearly 55 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,05,028 with 817 new fatalities being reported. The number of active cases comprises
1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.18 per cent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. Also, 18,93,800 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 42,52,25,897, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent. It has been less than three percent for 17 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.37 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,43,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 percent, the data stated. The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 36.48 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.
  • July 09, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time: PM Justin Trudeau

    Foreign tourists who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for quite some time because the government is unwilling to jeopardize progress made on containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. “I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen for quite a while,” said Trudeau, when asked by reporters when Canada would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country.

    Canada, as of this week, has waived quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens. But non-essential foreign travelers are still not allowed to enter despite pressure from the country’s hurting tourism sector. The United States does not have vaccine requirements for visitors. At this point talks about lifting border restrictions are focused on fully vaccinated travelers, Trudeau said. “The next step we’ll be looking at what measures we can allow for international travelers who are fully vaccinated,” he said. “We will have more to say in the coming weeks.”

  • July 09, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer to seek US authorization for COVID booster shot

    Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, however, in a joint statement that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster COVID-19 shot at this time.

    Some scientists have also questioned the need for booster shots. Pfizer's chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said the recently reported dip in the vaccine's effectiveness in Israel was mostly due to infections in people who had been vaccinated in January or February. The country's health ministry said vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% in June.

    "The Pfizer vaccine is highly active against the Delta variant," Dolsten said in an interview. But after six months, he said, "there likely is the risk of reinfection as antibodies, as predicted, wane." Pfizer did not release the full set of Israeli data on Thursday, but said it would be published soon. "It's a small data set, but I think the trend is accurate: Six months out, given that Delta is the most contagious variant we have seen, it can cause infections and mild disease," Dolsten said.

    The FDA and CDC, in their joint statement, said: "We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed." Pfizer's own data from the United States showed an erosion of the vaccine's efficacy to the mid-80s after six months, Dolsten said, against the variants circulating there in the spring. He stressed that data from Israel and Britain suggests that even with waning antibody levels, the vaccine remains around 95% effective against severe disease. The vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE , showed 95% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a clinical trial the companies ran last year.

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage inches closer to 37 crore 

    India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage inched closer to 37 crore (36,85,76,352) on July 8, as per the provisional report till 7 pm. More than 36.08 lakh (36,08,940) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Manali initiates COVID-19 awareness campaign as tourists throng state after easing of restrictions ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Manali initiates COVID-19 awareness campaign as tourists throng state after easing of restrictions

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 262 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir

    With 262 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 tally climbs to 3,18,023; four more fatalities push death toll to 4,353: Officials

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Former Cricketer and Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19

    Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of limited-overs series against India next week

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Countries would ease restrictions for travel from India as Covid-19 situation improved vastly

    We hope that with the vastly improved Covid situation in India, countries would ease restrictions for travel from India. We have been taking up this issue with foreign partners wherever possible: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

  • July 09, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.33 crore people. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

