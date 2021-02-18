Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai records 721 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month

Coronavirus Live updates | As new coronavirus strains surface in India, govt issues new guidelines for travellers
The government has issued a fresh set of travel guidelines as two new, highly more infectious strains of Covid -- the South African and the Brazilian strains -- have been detected in India. The new rules apply to all incoming international passengers except those from the UK, Europe and the Middle East, the health ministry has said.
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 and one tested positive for the Brazil variant, a first for India. The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant in the country has climbed to 187, officials added.
In a tweet, the health ministry said: "Attention Passengers! All incoming international travellers (except travellers coming on flights originating from UK, Europe and the Middle East) should make sure that they follow the guidelines issued by @MoHFW_India".