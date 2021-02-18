MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 18, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai records 721 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 330th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 330th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,09,37,320 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,913 deaths. A total of 1,06,44,858 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,36,549 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.25
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.33 percent. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 89 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai records 721 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month
    A health official wears protective gear before vaccinating people with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Army Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 18, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | As new coronavirus strains surface in India, govt issues new guidelines for travellers

    The government has issued a fresh set of travel guidelines as two new, highly more infectious strains of Covid -- the South African and the Brazilian strains -- have been detected in India. The new rules apply to all incoming international passengers except those from the UK, Europe and the Middle East, the health ministry has said.

    On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 and one tested positive for the Brazil variant, a first for India. The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant in the country has climbed to 187, officials added.

    In a tweet, the health ministry said: "Attention Passengers! All incoming international travellers (except travellers coming on flights originating from UK, Europe and the Middle East) should make sure that they follow the guidelines issued by @MoHFW_India".

  • February 18, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Mumbai records 721 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month

    Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities. For the last two days, the daily cases had remained below the 500-mark. More than 500 fresh cases were recorded for five straight days since February 10.

    Mumbai had recorded 461 new cases on Monday and 493 on Tuesday. The number of recovered patients also increased to 2,97,522 as 421 more were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. The number of active patients increased to 5,943 from 5,649 on Tuesday.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 18, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 330th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.