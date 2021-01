Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccination dry run today

January 02, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

ery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.04 percent. However, there are 2.54 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.3 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 18.2 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.

: Today is the 284th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.02 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.48 lakh deaths. A total of 98.83 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recov