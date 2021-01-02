MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 02, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccination dry run today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.02 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.48 lakh related deaths so far. The regulator is expected to grant an emergency use authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine soon

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 284th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.02 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.48 lakh deaths. A total of 98.83 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recov
ery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.04 percent. However, there are 2.54 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.3 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 18.2 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.
  • January 02, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Union Health Ministry: Dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine administration is being conducted in all states/Union Territories today in 116 districts across 259 sites.

  • January 02, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Badly hit by the novel coronavirus, Israel has distributed the first of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 10 percent of its population already. By contrast, less than 1 percent of the population of the United States and only small fractions of the population in many European countries received a vaccine dose by the end of 2020.

    Read: How Israel became a world leader in vaccinating against COVID-19

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 02, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | UK reactivates emergency hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

    British health officials have reactivated emergency hospitals that were built at the start of the pandemic to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases that is putting existing wards under extreme pressure, particularly in London.

    The United Kingdom has recorded more than 50,000 new daily cases of the virus for the past four days, driven in part by a new variant that is much more infectious, and a rise in the number of people who are dying each day.

    Read more here

  • January 02, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's drug regulator, which met yesterday, has recommended conditional use of Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine, sources said. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) would take the final decision on the vaccine on the basis of the SEC recommendation.

    The SEC is also reviewing the emergency use applications of Bharat Biotech and Pfizer for their COVID-19 vaccines.

    Read - Explained | SII's COVID-19 vaccine: What is emergency approval, what does the data show, what next after clearance and more

  • January 02, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccination dry run today

    A pan-India dry run will be conducted today to assess the country’s ability and readiness to administer COVID-19 shots to hundreds of millions of people, including remote parts of the country.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 02, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) yesterday recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) "with conditions" for Serum Institute of India (SII)'s Covishield vaccine, news reports suggest. The vaccine candidate is developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

    The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended in favour of the EUA approval to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for SII's Vaccine. The DCGI receives recommendations from the SEC.

    Read | Panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII's Covishield 'with conditions': Reports

  • January 02, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.02 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 98.8 lakh patients have recovered, 1.48 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 2.54 lakh. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.

  • January 02, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 8.3 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 18 lakh.

    With over 1.9 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

    While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots continue to emerge across the world. Besides this, many countries, especially in Europe are witnessing a strong second wave of cases.

  • January 02, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 284th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.