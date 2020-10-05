Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 05, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.7 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 63.9 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 196th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 65,49,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,01,782 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 83.7 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.5 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.33 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | UK's Boris Johnson defends virus strategy as infections soar
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his handling of the pandemic yesterday despite weeks of rising infections, but warned that the country faced a bumpy winter ahead.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Japan to offer free COVID-19 vaccine to populace
The government of Japan will offer vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection for free to all citizens.
The Japanese government has approved the spending of 670 billion yen from its reserve funds under fiscal 2020 supplementary budgets to secure COVID-19 vaccines, The Japanese Times has reported.
Read more here
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports record 3,357 new COVID-19 cases
West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,357 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's tally to 2.7 lakh, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The death toll has risen to 5,194 after 62 more patients succumbed to the disease, it said. The recovery rate stands at 87.93 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 65,49,373. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 55,09,966 patients have recovered, 1,01,782 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,37,625. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.50 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.33 lakh.
With over 74.08 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 196th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ has begun. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.