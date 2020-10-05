Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.7 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.50 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.33 lakh.

With over 74.08 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.

While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.