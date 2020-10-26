Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: 45,148 COVID-19 cases, 480 deaths reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands LIVE updates | 20 new cases push Andamans’ COVID-19 tally to 4,245

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,245 today as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eighteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing in the Union Territory, while two patients have travel history, the official said.

The Union territory now has 204 active coronavirus cases, while 3,983 people have recovered from the disease and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official added. (Input from PTI)