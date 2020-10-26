Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: 45,148 COVID-19 cases, 480 deaths reported in 24 hours
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 79 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 217th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 79,09,959 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,19,014 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 90.2 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 4.28 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.51 lakh people have died so far.
Over 10.3 crore samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
India’s 5 worst-affected states: Latest numbers
45,148 COVID-19 cases, 480 deaths reported in 24 hours
Over 6.5 lakh active cases, 71.3 lakh recoveries: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,19,014
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 79,09,959
Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands LIVE updates | 20 new cases push Andamans’ COVID-19 tally to 4,245
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,245 today as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eighteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing in the Union Territory, while two patients have travel history, the official said.
The Union territory now has 204 active coronavirus cases, while 3,983 people have recovered from the disease and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official added. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Regulatory approvals in, third phase trial for Covaxin to begin in Odisha
The third phase of human trials of India’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ are set to begin at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital in Odisha.
Covaxin is being indigenously developed by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech. IMS and SUM Hospital is the only institute from Odisha on the ICMR’s list of 21 medical institutes where trials are underway.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 10,34,62,778 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (October 25). Of these, 9,39,309 were tested yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s 5 worst-affected states:
Maharashtra: 16,45,020 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
Andhra Pradesh: 8,07,023
Karnataka: 8,02,817
Tamil Nadu: 7,09,005
Uttar Pradesh: 4,70,270
(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9.35 am on October 26)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 45,148 new COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 90.2 percent.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 6,53,717. As many as 71,37,228 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,19,014, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 79,09,959, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Twitter yesterday.
"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days," Das said.
"Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," the RBI Governor added.
