Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Dry run for coronavirus vaccination is being held across 259 sites in 116 districts in India on January 2. The mock drill is conducted to provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks during the actual conduct of vaccination exercise. (Image: AP)
As many as 16,311 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1.04 crore, as per health ministry’s January 11, 2021 update.
India reported 161 new deaths (lowest in 230 days, since May 26) and 16,959 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases drop to 2,22,526 with a fall of 809 cases on January 8.
Kerala reported the most (4,545) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,558), West Bengal (823), Karnataka (792) and Tamil Nadu (724). These five states account for 64 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most 34 deaths, followed by Kerala (23), West Bengal (19), Uttar Pradesh (14) and Delhi (12). These five states account for 63 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
About 12 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths today.
India’s recovery rate is now 96.4 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.9 percent) recovery rate, while Kerala now reports the lowest (91.7 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 4,659 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (2,302), Chhattisgarh (962), West Bengal (957) and Tamil Nadu (857).
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,04,66,595 with 1,00,92,909 recoveries and 1,51,160 deaths as per January 11, update. The mortality rate in the country now stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 7 lakh daily tests were reported on January 10 with more than 18.17 crore tests carried out till date.
Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.
As many as 90 people have been found to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus from the United Kingdom, as on January 9, 2020.
After carrying out dry runs across the states, India will now begin its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, the government has announced
. Doctors, health, sanitation and frontline workers will be given priority.