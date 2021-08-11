Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from behind the bars: Report

Accused conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has extorted Rs 190-200 crore from his victims, police sources told Times of India. The accused was allegedly running the extortion racket from Tihar jail.

As per the report, the amount of money extorted by the conman was initially estimated at Rs 50 crore.

Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases including the Election Commission bribery case, was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 50 crore from a businessman. Along with Chandrasekhar, police have also arrested his two associates who operated for him from outside the prison.

Chandrasekhar and his associates have been sent to police custody remand till August 22. The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police which will further investigate the matter as it involves a financial angle.

The accused posed as a top government official and targeted a Delhi-based businessman claiming that legal action could be initiated against the victim in connection with a case.

Chandrasekhar offered to help him through his "high contacts" and managed to extort Rs 50 crore from the victim, according to the police.

Police said the mobile phone allegedly used by Chandrasekhar has been seized and sent for a forensic examination which will also help them in identifying any other victims who may have been duped using a similar modus operandi.

Chandrasekhar, an alleged conman, was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in April 2017 in the EC bribery case.

It was alleged that he took money from AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK 'two leaves' poll symbol.

Chandrasekhar had allegedly struck a deal for Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK (Amma) faction keep the 'two leaves' symbol. An amount of Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly seized from his possession at the time of his arrest.

(With inputs from PTI)