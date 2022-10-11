CJI UU Lalit names Justice DY Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on October 11 named Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor. CJI Lalit is set to retire on November 8.

Justice DY Chandrachud will have a tenure as CJI for a period of two years. He will demit office on November 10, 2024.

The incumbent chief justice of India, UU Lalit handed over the letter recommending his successor this morning in the presence of all the sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

As per the memorandum of procedure, one month before a CJI is scheduled to demit office, the law minister writes to the country's top judge asking for the recommendation of the judge to be appointed as the next CJI.

The incumbent CJI names the second senior-most judge of the supreme court to take on the post of the CJI, as per this MoP.