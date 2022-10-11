English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CJI UU Lalit names Justice DY Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India

    Justice DY Chandrachud will have a tenure as Chief Justice of India for a period of two years.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

    Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on October 11 named Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor. CJI Lalit is set to retire on November 8.

    Justice DY Chandrachud will have a tenure as CJI for a period of two years. He will demit office on November 10, 2024.

    The incumbent chief justice of India, UU Lalit handed over the letter recommending his successor this morning in the presence of all the sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

    As per the memorandum of procedure, one month before a CJI is scheduled to demit office, the law minister writes to the country's top judge asking for the recommendation of the judge to be appointed as the next CJI.

    The incumbent CJI names the second senior-most judge of the supreme court to take on the post of the CJI, as per this MoP.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Justice DY Chandrachud
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 11:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.