Chef Vikas Khanna posts picture of 'designer roti'; Netizens impressed

Chef Vikas Khanna. (Image: Twitter)

Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna's latest tweet has drawn the attention of quite a few enthusiasts on the social media platform Twitter.

Khanna posted a picture of a roti (a flat round wheat bread) with an intricate design on it, leading a Twitter user to term it a 'designer roti'. The picture was posted with the caption, 'Art. Technique. Traditions'. He also used the hashtag #ElloraByVikasKhanna in his post. Ellora is a restaurant by the chef in Dubai.

The tweet, since being shared earlier today, has collected over 400 likes and many comments. While some asked 'how can even one have the heart to cut or tear it', some others were curious if the roti was stuffed or plain!



How does one ever have the heart to cut/tear it?





This artwork looks stunning against the dark background.Looks like 2 moons have been sculpted.

Eating this sacred piece of art will be sin

Eating this sacred piece of art will be sin



Itni designer roti :D :)


