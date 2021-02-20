MARKET NEWS

Chef Vikas Khanna posts picture of 'designer roti'; Netizens impressed

While some asked 'how can even one have the heart to cut or tear it', others were curious if the roti was stuffed or plain!

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
Chef Vikas Khanna. (Image: Twitter)

Chef Vikas Khanna. (Image: Twitter)


Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna's latest tweet has drawn the attention of quite a few enthusiasts on the social media platform Twitter.

Khanna posted a picture of a roti (a flat round wheat bread) with an intricate design on it, leading a Twitter user to term it a 'designer roti'. The picture was posted with the caption, 'Art. Technique. Traditions'. He also used the hashtag #ElloraByVikasKhanna in his post. Ellora is a restaurant by the chef in Dubai.

The tweet, since being shared earlier today, has collected over 400 likes and many comments. While some asked 'how can even one have the heart to cut or tear it', some others were curious if the roti was stuffed or plain!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chef Vikas Khanna #food #India #Trending News #Trending on Tiwtter
first published: Feb 20, 2021 05:59 pm

