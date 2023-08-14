Chandrayaan-3 approaches 100-km circular orbit; 1 move away before Vikram separation

Chandrayaan-3: Achieving a near-circular orbit - ISRO's precision maneuver in lunar exploration. (File Photo)

In a significant stride towards India's lunar exploration endeavours, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has entered a crucial phase with the commencement of the orbit circularisation process.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that a precision manoeuvre executed on the mission has resulted in achieving a near-circular orbit of 150 km by 177 km.

The next pivotal operation for Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for August 16, 2023, around 8:30 AM IST. This marks another crucial step as ISRO has meticulously reduced the altitude of the spacecraft, which initially existed in an elliptical orbit around the Moon with an Apolune (the farthest point from the Moon) of 1,437 km before a manoeuvre was conducted earlier this week.

ISRO's commitment to safety and the sustainability of space operations is underscored by the involvement of the Isro System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management (IS4OM), which critically analyzes lunar-bound manoeuvres to evaluate potential risks and close approaches with other lunar orbiters before execution.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, has undergone a series of calculated manoeuvres, including trans-lunar injection and lunar orbit insertion, showcasing India's steadfast progress in lunar exploration. As the mission moves forward, anticipation builds for more groundbreaking achievements in the realm of space exploration.