Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre seeks satellite imagery from ISRO to gauge 'success' of International Yoga Day

Rajesh Kotecha, Special secretary of Ayush, said that the ISRO chief is yet to formally respond to the request

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to gauge the number of participants on International Yoga Day on June 21, the government is looking to enlist the help of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO has been requested by the Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) ministry for the relevant satellite imagery of the main event.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ayush miniytry has requested ISRO to take satellite images of the event between 7am and 8am from across the country

Rajesh Kotecha, Special secretary of Ayush, said that the ISRO chief is yet to formally respond to the request.

The main events on the day in the have taken place in Delhi, Chandigarh and Lucknow, seeing close to 50 thousand participants in each event.

The main event, scheduled to be held at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to attend the event at the Forest Research Institute grounds.

Ayush minister Shripad Yesso Naik said close to 10 crore people participated last year worldwide, according to the ministry’s estimates. Naik said the ministry expects a 100 percent increase this year.

The first International Day of Yoga took place in 2015.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 05:06 pm

