App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: July 2020 exams will be cancelled, CBSE, ICSE boards tell Supreme Court

Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by parents seeking cancellation of remaining papers of CBSE Class 12 board exams instead of conducting them in July

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has told the Supreme Court that the remaining CBSE Class 12 board examinations and Class 10 examinations will be cancelled.

With the CBSE stance, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also decided to cancel the remaining board exams.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the parents of CBSE Class 12 students who sought the cancellation of the remaining board exams instead of conducting them in July, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Close

The top court had directed the CBSE to file a reply on this and had posted the matter for hearing on June 23. However, on June 23, the education board had informed the SC bench that the discussion is at an advanced stage now and they would require another day’s time to arrive at something conclusive.

related news

According to an NDTV report, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, has said: “The decision-making process is at an advance stage and would be finalised by Thursday.” The matter will now be heard on June 25.

Also Read: CBSE Board exam case in SC: All you need to know

In April, the CBSE had notified that remaining examinations will be conducted for only 29 papers and the rest would be scrapped. The schedule for the same was announced in May. However, upon realising that the COVID-19 cases in India may continue to rise through July also, the voices against conducting the exams began growing louder.

Meanwhile, CISCE, which had also announced that the pending exams would be conducted in July, has given students the option to opt-out of writing the remaining papers.

Also Read: CBSE/ISC Board Exam 2020 cancelled

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #board exams 2020 #CBSE Class 12 #Central Board of Secondary Education #coronavirus

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.