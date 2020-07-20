CBSE 10th,12th Board Exam Result 2020: How to apply for re-evaluation, verification of marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for the re-evaluation of papers and verification of marks for the CBSE Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th board examinations 2020.

Students who seek to re-verify their marks in the respective subjects if they are dissatisfied with their performance can apply online on the CBSE website.

Following are key deadlines to apply for marks verification, re-evaluation and copy of answer sheets, and the charges.

Deadline for verification of marks for CBSE Class 10 exam result 2020: The last date to apply for marks verification is July 24, 2020. Students can apply by 5 pm by paying Rs 500 per subject for the process of re-evaluation.

: Students can apply from August 4 onward and until 5 pm on August 5. A fee of Rs 500 per answer script will be charged.

Deadline to request re-evaluation for CBSE 10th exam: Students can apply for re-evaluation of the paper from August 10 until 5 pm on August 11. The fee will be Rs 100 per question.

Re-evaluation is a process where the entire paper is corrected again. Verification of marks refers to the process of checking whether there are errors in totalling and involves doing the sum total once again for the particular paper.

Deadline for verification of marks for CBSE Class 12 exam result 2020: Students have time until 5 pm on July 21 to apply for the process online. A fee of Rs 500 per subject will be charged.

Deadline for a copy of evaluated 12th exam answer sheets: In case a student wants to get a copy of the evaluated answer script, the candidate can apply from August 1 until 5 pm on August 2. A fee of Rs 700 per answer script will be charged.

Deadline to request re-evaluation for CBSE Class 12 exam 2020: Students can apply for re-evaluation of the paper from August 6 until 5 pm on August 7. The fee will be Rs 100 per question.

When it comes to the compartment examination which is applicable for students who have failed in one paper in their CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 board examination, the board said that the date will be decided in consultation with the government of India as soon as the situation is conducive.

How to apply for verification/re-evaluation:

> Visit the official website for verification

> Click on 'Apply for Verification' for Class X or Class XII based on your requirement

> Enter your roll number, centre number and five-digit school name as given on your admit card

> Click on 'Proceed'

> You will get an application number for paying the fee. Please note that verification will be done only after paying fee.

> Pay the fee by clicking on 'Fee Payment' tab.

> Enter your application number and roll number and click on 'Proceed'

> Once fee is paid, click on the 'Fee Payment Status' tab to verify payment details

> Enter your application number and click on 'Proceed'

> Once this is done, the process is complete

> After 2-3 days, click on the 'Application Status' tab to check the progress

> Enter your application number, roll number and click on 'Proceed'

> The status of your application will now be visible

Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained the photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation.