English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CBI conducts searches at 5 locations of a Delhi-based firm in bank fraud case

    The CBI acted on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank alleging serious manipulation in the finances of the company.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at five locations in Delhi after registering an FIR against a Delhi-based packaging company Rave Scans Pvt Ltd for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 69.33 crore, according to PTI.

    The CBI acted on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank alleging serious manipulation in the finances of the company. This included diversion of funds, fabrication of account books and forgery in account books to defraud the banks during 2011-16, according to officials quoted in a PTI report.

     

    Following the FIR, the CBI conducted the searches on Friday at the premises of the accused former directors of the company across Delhi.

    Close

    Related stories

    The bank alleged that the company and its directors -Rakesh Bhatnagar, Bhavnesh Kumar Kanwar, Premnath Arora and Anuradha Bhatnagar resorted to various fraudulent activities causing wrongful loss of Rs 69.33 crore to banks and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

    The agency has booked the accused under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, according to PTI.

    (With inputs from ANI, PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CBI raid #CBI raids #Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) #Indian Overseas Bank #Rave Scans Pvt Ltd
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 02:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.